.

Youth wins 'bullet bike' in cock fight in Andhra Pradesh Published on: 2 hours ago



A youth, Kowru Ramaiah, wins a Royal Enfield bullet worth Rs.2.40 lakh in the Shringavaksham village of Palakoderu Mandal. He participated in the cock fight along with his friend during the Sankranthi festivities. He rode back home on the bullet. In the joy of winning, he made rounds on the bullet for a while in the ring.