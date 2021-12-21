.

Tourists flock to Manali amid second snowfall of season Published on: 18 minutes ago



Manali received the second snowfall of the season, while the temperature of Lahaul-Spiti has reached minus. Water fountains and water pipelines have frozen in high altitude areas. Meanwhile, tourists have started moving to the capital Shimla and other tourist places in the hope of White Christmas. Booking is also being done in hotels. Due to increasing cold, the problems of common people have also increased. Water fountains and water pipelines in high altitude areas have also frozen. Due to the severe cold, there is a sharp drop in the temperature.