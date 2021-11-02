.

Rs 30Crore Shah Rukh the bull is a special attraction in Sadar festival this year Published on: 2 hours ago |

Updated on: 1 hours ago

Hyderabad is gearing up for the annual Sadar festival. Bulls from Haryana have already arrived in the city. The festival organizers said that a massive beast named Shahrukh, worth Rs 30 crore, is going to be the highlight of the carnival. They even said that Rs 15,000 is being spent on the diet and maintenance of each buffalo. The carnival will be held at Khairatabad and Narayanaguda on November 5 and 7 respectively. Owing to the pandemic, last year’s Sadar celebrations have been organized without much ado. The organizers are making up for it by planning a grand carnival this year. A large number of spectators are expected to attend this event.