Watch Ramappa temple being illuminated with tricolor lights Published on: 59 minutes ago



Ramappa temple is illuminated with tricolour lights. The Ramappa temple in the Venkatapur zone of Mulugu district was illuminated with tricolour lights on Thursday. At the call of the Central Government on the occasion of the completion of the distribution of the Covid vaccine to 100 crore people in the country. The Central Archaeological Department decorated the UNESCO-recognized Ramappa Temple with electric lights to reflect the colours of the national flag.