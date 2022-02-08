.

Meet Raju Patel, a digital beggar who accepts UPI payments Published on: 12 minutes ago



Raju Patel, a beggar at Bettiah Railway Station in Bihar, could be India's first digital beggar. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India Campaign, he walks with a QR code placard around his neck and a digital tablet asking people to pay him alms through UPI as well. Patel says that the QR code is useful since he was tired of people telling him that they did not have spare change for him after which he decided to open a bank account and take his begging one step ahead.