.

Odisha artist Manas Sahu pays 'sand' tribute to Mahatma Gandhi Published on: 10 minutes ago



Renowned sand artist from Puri, Manas Sahu, paid sand art tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary. He took seven hours to make the sand sculpture. It is 15 feet wide, and used 15 tonnes of sand. The sand art sculpture was created to pay homage to the Father of the Nation. It has the message of Happy Gandhi Jayanti.