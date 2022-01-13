.

Caught on camera: Narrow escape for scooter rider in Karnataka Published on: 2 hours ago



A man in Karnataka miraculously escaped a near-death accident as he almost crashed into a bus taking a sudden U-turn. The incident happened at Eliyarupadavu in the range of Konaje police station in Dakshina Kannada district. Riding a gearless scooter, the man, who was travelling at high speed, almost crashed into the bus making a turn on the road. To avoid colliding with it, the rider swerved to the left and nearly lost control of the two-wheeler. He then passed through a small space between a tree and a shop. The man carried a helmet but was not wearing it as the CCTV footage showed him dropping the headgear in the incident. All this happened in under 15 seconds.