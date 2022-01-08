.

Published on: 8 minutes ago



'Nari Shakti Puraskar' awardee Ruma Devi elaborates to ETV Bharat on her success journey. Ruma Devi a craftswoman from Barme, Rajasthan had received the 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' from President Ram Nath Kovind in 2018. She has been an inspirational woman and has helped many women to earn independently through the Rural Development and Chetna Sansthan Barmer. In fact, one of the globally prestigious Harvard University recognized her for her unique works and had invited her to present her speech in America. To our surprise, she has studied only up to eighth grade and got married at the age of 17. Ruma Devi learned her handcrafts from her grandmother and began her career with 10 other women as a group. With the help of some donations, she was able to buy an old sewing machine with was her first step of progression. Then later she received various help from different social organizations working under the rural development program. For the first time, she had showcased her handmade clothes in 2010 in Delhi. Following which in 2016 the Rajasthan Heritage Week organized a fashion show exclusively to showcase the clothes made by her team. Meanwhile, ETV Bharat representative Ashish Panchal had a special conversation with Ruma Devi During her Ahmedabad tour.