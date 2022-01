.

'Gajab Gajak': Watch how famous Chambal sweets are made Published on: 27 minutes ago



Chambal's Royal Gajak, a famous sweet, has a huge demand across the country. What makes Shahi Gajak special are the waters of Chambal. There are 20-25 varieties of this unique sweet. Gajak is made from Jaggery and Sesame.