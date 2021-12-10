.

Businessman Sanjay Sharma falls on ground while racing with Jyotiraditya Scindia Published on: 1 hours ago



Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia arrived to inspect the ground of the newly built Gwalior cricket stadium. He ran in the stadium with his supporters but some supporters of Scindia fell on the ground due to the high enthusiasm. Scindia supporter and property businessman Sanjay Sharma was trying to overtake Scindia when he fell on the ground. Seeing his supporters falling, Scindia laughed and ran ahead instead of stopping and lifting them. He said that Sanjay Sharma was trying to overtake him. He seems satisfied with the work done in the cricket stadium so far. Scindia has said that Gwalior has always been known for fast turf wickets and outfield. This cricket stadium will be ready for international matches by January 2023, big scores will be made and the audience will enjoy it.