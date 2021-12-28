.

Forest officials rescue leopard from well in Uttarakhand



A leopard fell in a well of a field in Kasampur village of Terai Western Forest Division of Nainital district on Tuesday. The Forest Department team has rescued the leopard when the villagers informed them. Balwant Singh Sahi, Divisional Forest Officer of Ramnagar Forest Division Terai Western, said, "A team of doctors from Ramnagar has reached the spot to examine the leopard. We have rescued the leopard by trapping him in the net. The leopard will be released in the forest post medical examination."