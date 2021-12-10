.

Exclusive Interview: Joe opens about the video of chopper captured before the crash Published on: 2 hours ago |

Updated on: 31 minutes ago

The video of the chopper carrying Gen. Bipin Rawat and others who got killed in the crash on December 8 was captured by a person named Joe. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Joe talks about his experience. "My friend Nasser and I had gone out trekking with my family on that day. While taking a video on the tracks, we saw a helicopter flying by and starting shooting it," he said.