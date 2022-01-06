.

Eggs in the size of grapes, Kerala hen takes internet by storm Published on: 1 hours ago



Eggs in the size of grapes are the talk of the town in Malappuram. A five-year-old country hen at the house of Samad, a resident of AR Nagar Panchayat, has taken the internet by storm after she started laying small eggs, just in the size of grapes, which has no yolk but only the white. Samad said his hen has been laying eggs of the normal size till recently. But now she lays eggs that are too small. The hen has so far laid nine such eggs, and many people in the area are coming to see the eggs kept by Samad. "I do not know the reason as this hen is also being fed with normal feed like other chicken in my house," Samad said. Samad says his hen has been laying eggs of the normal size till recently. But now she lays eggs that are too small. The hen has so far laid nine such eggs, Many people in the area are coming to see the eggs kept by Samad. "I checked one egg after breaking it open. It had no yolk but only the white portion. I do not know the reason for this as this hen is also being fed with normal feed like other chicken in my house," Samad says.