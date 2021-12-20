.

Damaged bridge near Pulimaddi village in Andhra Pradesh poses a risk to vehicle users



The bridge near Pulimaddi village in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh may collapse at any time. Villagers alleged that they complained to the MP and MLA of their constituency many times, but in vain. Pouring out their woes while travelling on the bridge, they cried foul over public representatives for their failure to repair the bridge though it was damaged in the 2009 floods. Better late than never, they should wake up from slumber and direct the officials concerned to repair the bridge, or else the bridge is likely to cave in at any time as many vehicles are plying on the bridge as locals have been deprived of an alternative road to commute from their village to the places of their destinations.