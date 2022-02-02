.

Congress gaffe in Uttarakhand, party nearly violates MCC Published on: 1 hours ago



Ahead of the assembly elections, the leaders of Congress were left red-faced on Wednesday after the party tried to offer monetary help to a poor woman in Uttarakhand forgetting that the move was against the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct (MCC). While releasing the election manifesto, Congress tried to highlight the struggles of Sunita Goyal, an elderly woman of Dehradun, who had not received the benefits of the welfare schemes. The party invited her on the stage to offer her Rs 40,000. Congress state president Ganesh Godiyal however realised at the last moment that the move was a violation of MCC. The party then postponed the programme.