.

BJP will get 300 seats in UP: Ramdas Athawale Published on: 17 minutes ago



Minister of Social and Justice Empowerment of India Ramdas Athwale along with his party workers had reached the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. During the visit, he talked about the situation in UP. Regarding the election, he said that only those who did not get the ticket could leave the party. The BJP will win a majority of over 300 seats in the UP elections under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and he has also slammed the Punjab government for security breach during PM's visit.