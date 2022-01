.

Bihar daredevil plays with Cobra



An elderly in Bihar's Changel village is not afraid of venomous snakes. Vinod Yadav easily holds Cobra and other snakes in his hands and frolics with them. He claims that he loves snakes a lot and can even put them in his mouth. The elderly wraps the deadly snakes around his neck as people around watch in awe.