8 million dollar stamp goes on display



London: The world's most famous and valuable stamp - the 1c Magenta - has gone on display at Stanley Gibbons' flagship store in London. The rare stamp merchant bought the stamp for 8.3 million (US) Dollars (6.3 million British pounds) earlier this year - and now members of the public can buy parts of it through fractional ownership - with the stamp being figuratively split into 80,000 pieces.