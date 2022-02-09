.

Woman dies while trying to board a moving train at Indore railway station Published on: 1 hours ago



In a tragic incident, a woman died while trying to board a moving train at Indore railway station but fell into the gap between the platform and the footboard. The woman who was on her way to offer prayers at the Narmada River reached platform number 1. As the Khandwa-Indore train was leaving the platform, she tried to board the moving train but she lost her balance after losing her grip on door handles and fell into the gap between the platform and the footboard, suffering severe injuries. She was rushed to hospital by railway officials but she succumbed to injuries before reaching the hospital. This entire incident got captured on CCTV.