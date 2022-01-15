.

Will COVID-19 spike leave Raipur's mobile sellers high and dry? Published on: 44 minutes ago



Raipur: To combat the rise in COVID-19 cases, Chhattisgarh government has announced restrictions and weekend lockdown in several districts. The effect of rising Coronavirus cases is witnessed in the business sector and mobile markets of Raipur. Closure of trade in several places, a drastic decrease in the purchase of mobile phones and more. There are about 15 thousand small and big shops for mobile and mobile accessories in Chhattisgarh. Of them, 1500 are in Raipur. Earlier, wholesale sellers from nearby states would come to Raipur to buy in bulk. However, this too has reduced due to the COVID-19 fear. If a complete lockdown is imposed in the near future, the mobile business will be totally destroyed.