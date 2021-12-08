.

Watch: Visuals from the IAF chopper crash site in TN's Coonoor Published on: 6 minutes ago



Coonoor(Tamil Nadu): As many as 13 of the 14 occupants of the Indian Air Force(IAF) helicopter, which had Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat among others onboard, died in the tragic crash on Wednesday. "Around noon today, an IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter with a crew of 4 members carrying the CDS and 9 other passengers met with a tragic accident near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu," the IAF tweeted from its official handle. Here is a glimpse of the crash site at Nanjappan Chathiram hamlet which has 55 families.