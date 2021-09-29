.

Watch! Unique park in Karnataka showcases Issuru uprising Published on: 21 minutes ago



Karnataka: A unique park at Anjanapura village in Shivamogga district is dedicated to the lives of farmers in the Malnad region at the time of Issuru uprising, during British rule, and their contribution to the freedom struggle. In 1942, Issuru hogged national attention when the villagers declared the independence of the village from the British government who ruled India at the time. They blockaded the village and prevented the British officers from collecting taxes. In the confrontation that ensued, two British officers were killed by the villagers and a criminal case registered culminated in the hanging of four freedom fighters. Watch the video!