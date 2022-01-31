.

Published on: 12 minutes ago

Updated on: 3 minutes ago

Assam: The heart-warming story of a little girl playing with an elephant has been going viral on social media. The child is all of three years old but her playmate, the elephant, is in its 50s. That does not stop the child. She doesn't even hesitate as she climbs the royal elephant, quite elegantly. The kid doesn't stop there. She picks up a big jackfruit all on her own and tries to feed the elephant as if it's the most natural thing in the world. The elephant acts both as her guardian and playmate, dancing to her tunes.