Watch: Stray bull attacks elderly woman in Faridabad Published on: 2 hours ago |

Updated on: 1 hours ago

Faridabad (Haryana): A stray bull went berserk on Monday and killed an elderly woman (80) in Kheri village. A CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral. It can be clearly seen that the octogenarian tries to drive away the bull using her walking stick, but the irritated bull turns around and tosses the unsuspecting woman into the air. Sadly, the lady succumbed to her injuries by the time she was rushed to the hospital.