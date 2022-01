.

Video of SI shouting at SSP Bhagalpur goes viral



Baburam, SSP of Bhagalpur, conducted a surprise inspection at many city police stations in the guise of a common man on Sunday night. The SSP on his visit to Jogsar police station told the inspector present on duty that his bike had been stolen. Over this, the inspector got angry and started shouting at SSP. The video of the incident is now on social media.