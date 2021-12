.

Watch: Relatives carry pregnant woman over Nagavali river to reach ambulance Published on: 17 minutes ago



Tribals in remote areas of Karnatka's Vijayanagar district are facing pathetic conditions and are deprived of basic health facilities as the region has no proper road connectivity. Recently a video of a pregnant woman contracted haemorrhoids in a tribal godown in Solapadam panchayat in the Komarada zone went viral.