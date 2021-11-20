.

Watch: Rains continue to hammer Karnataka Published on: 2 hours ago



Karnataka: The state has been experiencing widespread rainfall for the past few days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) having issued an orange alert for Bengaluru predicting more rains. A yellow alert has been issued for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Chamarajanagara and Mysuru districts. In view of the orange alert issued, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner has announced a holiday for all schools on Friday and Saturday.