Watch: Mountains In Uttarakhand's Chamoli Glistening Under Sun



After the rain and snowfall for the last two days in the Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, many beautiful videos and pictures are being shared on social media. From mountains to house roofs and trees, everything can be seen covered in a pure white sheet of snow. Tourists are enjoying camping, climbing snow-capped mountains and admiring the scenic beauty of Chamoli. Auli, Brahmatal, Chopat and Ramani, located in Chamoli are covered with 2-feet thick snow. According to the reports, it has been freezing cold in the urban areas, for which arrangements of bonfires have been made by the district administration.