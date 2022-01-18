.

Watch: Mother-Daughter beaten with iron rod and hammer over a petty dispute Published on: 1 hours ago



In the Takia Danu Shah locality of Katra Kotwali area of ​​Mirzapur, the miscreants injured the mother and daughter by beating them with iron rods and hammers. According to the victim, she was getting her house built under Prime Minister's scheme and meanwhile was seeking shelter in a Madarsa. Once, while climbing down the ladder, she asked a lady of the same locality to give her way, to which she got offended. Listening to the lady's voice, some people gathered and began hitting both mother and daughter. The video of the assault is going viral on social media. A police complaint was filed and they got their medical treatment done. Also, 3 people have been challaned under section 151 of the possibility of breach of peace. Although, the police officer says that the dispute was over the dumping of garbage.