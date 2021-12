.

Watch: Leopard hunts antelope on the highway Published on: 2 hours ago



Chamarajanagar: The video of a Leopard hunting Kondukuri (Four Horned Antelope) on the highway near Chamarajanagar- Kerala border has gone viral on social media. In the clip, a Leopard is seen sitting on roadside looking at a shrub beside the highway. Unbothered by the loud vehicle horn, it jumped and caught the Kondukuri in a single attempt. The video of this scene has been captured on a mobile phone.