Watch: Endangered Himalayan black bears enjoy a special diet during winters Published on: 2 hours ago



Ahead of their hibernation period, Endangered Himalayan Black Bears were seen being given a special diet in Dachigam National Park's rehabilitation centre in Jammu and Kashmir. Himalayan Black Bears are endangered and a sub-species of the Asian Black Bear and are found in the Himalayas of India, Bhutan, Nepal, China, and Pakistan. The rehab program is functioning with the help of J&K wildlife protection in collaboration with Wildlife SOS. The bears enjoy a season-specific diet here in the rehab centre. Seasonal fruits are made available for the bears throughout the year. Currently, in the winter season, they are being fed apples, chapatis, honey, jaggery dates and milk. To keep the bears healthy, being specific about their diet is important.