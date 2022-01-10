.

Watch - Elephants trying to climb the wall of Mysore canal Published on: 3 hours ago



Mysore: A herd of elephants came out of the jungle area of Nagarhole National Park and started climbing up the wall of a canal at Nelloru Pala village of Hunasuru taluk in Mysore district. The villagers who witnessed this started screaming, which in turn, scared the elephants. They tried coming out of the canal but got stuck. They tried to climb the wall of the canal several times and still couldn't make it. This episode was captured in a video that went viral on social media.