Watch: Drones Make Mesmerizing Formations In The Sky On Republic Day Published on: 3 hours ago



On 26th January 2022, India India observed its 73rd Republic Day, on the occasion of which, hundreds of drones made in India were lit up in the evening sky. The drones made different formations in the sky at Rashtrapati Bhavan and the view was simply mesmerizing. The drones showcased images of India's map, Mahatma Gandhi, the Make in India symbol and a lot more. One formation also read “75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”. The government began Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative on March 12, 2021 which will end on 15th Aug this year, on Independence Day.