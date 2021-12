.

Watch : Delhiites floating Covid-19 restrictions at Rithala metro station Published on: 1 hours ago



A video of Delhiites openly floating Covid-19 restrictions surfaced amid raising Covid cases in National Capital. Yesterday only the Delhi government has issued a 'Yellow alert' and imposed a Night curfew under fresh restrictions but still, large crowds with no social distancing can be seen outside metro stations, markets, and public places.