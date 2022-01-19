.

Warangal: An old man fell into the mud and was trapped there; Despite his cries, no one came forward to help him. After three days had passed, villagers decided to inform the police. Sub Inspector Bandari Raju, being thoughtful, bought clothes for the old man, on his way. As he tried to rescue the old man, people did not offer any help fearing the COVID19 pandemic. After rescuing the old man, he dressed the man all by himself. The good samaritan's deeds did not stop there. He carried the old man for one km as there were no vehicles nearby.