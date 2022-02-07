.

Watch: Uttarkhand CM enjoying golgappas after poll campaign Published on: 24 minutes ago



Amid the poll campaign for the ongoing intense battle for Uttarkhand Assembly Election 2022, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami took out a moment for himself and tasted the roadside golgappas along with party workers. Dhami was seeking votes for his party candidate Sanjay Gupta in Laksar. After finishing the campaign Dhami stopped at Purkaji chaat store and enjoyed Golgappas. As passersby saw the CM, they gathered at the spot and started raising slogans in support of him.