Published on: 40 minutes ago

Updated on: 32 minutes ago

A video of chief medical and health officer, Indore is getting viral on the internet in which he can be seen dancing on Bollywood numbers and holding a glass of liquor in his hand. From the video, it's all clear that he is violating Covid 19 guidelines as he is in a public space without mask that too when night curfew is in implementation. As the video got viral CMHO BS Setia has come up with a clarification that he does not drink alcohol and the video is not on Indore but it is of a three-month-old family programme in Barwah.