Watch: Optical illusion portrait of Lal Bahadur Shastri



A Chandigarh-based visual artist has made an optical illusion portrait of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on the eve of the latter's birthday. Varun in his portrait has used wheat grains and bullet pellets. He has collected gun pellets from Martyr Major Vikram Batra Shooting Academy. Varun Tandon is a professional artist, who has made various optical illusion portraits on remarkable occasions.