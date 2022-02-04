.

Watch: BSF organises dog show as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' Published on: 25 minutes ago



Border Security Force (BSF) organised a dog show for school children as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in Koraput, Odisha on February 03. Dog breeds like the Belgian Shepherd, German Shepherd, and Labrador Retriever were seen displaying their skills along with their trainers during the show. India is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate the country's 75 years of Independence.