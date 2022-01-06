.

Watch: Snow cutters used to clear roads near China border in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh Published on: 58 minutes ago



Due to heavy snowfall in the upper Himalayan regions of Pithoragarh district, the Lipulekh road connecting the China border has been closed. Now, BRO is working hard to open the road as soon as possible. At the same time, the land-Munsiyari road was also closed due to snowfall in Munsiyari, which has been opened by BRO on Thursday, after 6 hours of effort. Apart from this, the villages of Gunji, Kuti and Nabi, which are located close to the China border, are completely wrapped in a white sheet of snow.