Watch: BJP's Vinod Sonkar calls Akhilesh Yadav 'Namazwadi' Published on: 54 minutes ago



BJP's MP from Kaushambi and the party's national secretary Vinod Sonkar on Monday called Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav 'Namazwadi'. In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Sonkar said, "Akhilesh Yadav is neither a socialist nor an Ambedkarite, he is a pure Namazwadi and everyone knows this. BJP government is again going to come to power in the state. Based on whatever development the party has brought (to the state), it is going out among the public and appealing them to vote for it". The Uttar Pradesh assembly polls are scheduled to kick off on February 10.