.

Watch attempt to loot petrol pump at Barmer in Rajasthan Published on: 18 minutes ago



Barmer district situated on Indo-Pak border is witnessing a surge in looting incidents. On Monday, two bike-borne miscreants attempted to loot money from a petrol pump staff, but the salesman managed to flee the spot. The criminals also opened fire on the salesman. When the other petrol pump staff woke up the miscreants fled the spot.