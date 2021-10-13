.

Watch: 3-Storey building collapses in Bengaluru Published on: 3 hours ago



Karnataka: A video of a three-storeyed building in Kamala Nagar locality of Bengaluru collapsing overnight has gone viral. According to reports, the building was dilapidated and a notice was also issued earlier by the BBMP stating that the residents would be evacuated. Following the incident, BBMP officials and NDRF personnel conducted a joint operation and began clearing the rubble. Meanwhile, the residents who were living in the building lament that they have nowhere else to go and have sought the assistance of authorities.