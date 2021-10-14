.

Watch! 13-ft long King Cobra spotted in Vizag's Marepalle Published on: 9 minutes ago



Vizag (AP): A rare and venomous Girinagu (King Cobra) was spotted by villagers of Marepalle in AP's Visakhapatnam district. The 13-feet long reptile was seen inside the bathroom of a home. As soon as the news spread, several people from nearby villages also gathered to get a glimpse of the huge snake. AP Forest officials on being informed by Visakha Wildlife Conservation Representatives rushed to the scene and after toiling for about two hours managed to catch the snake. It was later released into the forest. According to wildlife officials, these reptiles are mostly found in the Eastern Ghats and Southeast Asian countries. King Cobras only feed on other snakes as food. A giant cobra can hunt and eat up to 350 snakes a year.