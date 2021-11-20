.

Watch: Heavy rains wreak havoc in various districts of Andhra Pradesh Published on: 23 minutes ago



Amaravati (AP): As rain continues to pour over several parts of Andhra Pradesh, police have confirmed several casualties caused due to floods, landslides, as well as people reported missing. The incessant downpour led to major havoc in several parts of the state. Kadapa city witnessed water-logging due to the Buggavanka river being flooded. Police so far evacuated people in nearly 250 homes and set up 11 rehabilitation centres there. The state government has appointed special officers to monitor the heavy rains in Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa districts.