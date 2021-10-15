.

WATCH: Politician goes to help a 'cat', but what happened next was shocking Published on: 1 minutes ago



Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party chief spokesperson Konda Raghavareddy saw a cat struggling to get its head stuck in a water jar at Nakkalapalli village, Moinabad Zone in Rangareddy district in Telengana. He got down from his vehicle and went to help it. When he went closer and took it in his hand he was surprised to see that it was not a cat but a leopard cub. The cub has bitten Kondareddy's hand and escaped from there. Konda Reddy left from there with his flowers to the hospital and took a TT injection. After that, he was informed about the incident o local police and forest officers. He said to them that there may be a chance of the leopard and its cubs wandering in that locality. He requested the officers to catch the leopard and it's cubs as soon as possible to avoid the deaths of the local people