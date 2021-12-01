.

Video of a tigress with her four cubs at Jim Corbett National Park surfaces Published on: 41 minutes ago



A Tigress and her cubs have been spotted roaming in the Jim Corbett National Park, post which the authorities have banned tourist visits in the vicinity of the areas where the tigress was spotted. Some tourists could get a video of the tigress with her four cubs spotted in the Dhikala and Jhirna areas. Director of CTR, Rahul Kumar said that the authorities are constantly monitoring the areas in which the tigress has been spotted and ensuring that no vehicles reach there. The tigress usually gets threatened and unsafe about her cubs around vehicles and therefore these measures are being taken.