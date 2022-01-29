.

Harish Rawat showcases culinary stills, dish outs delicious jalebis Published on: 9 minutes ago |

Updated on: 58 seconds ago

Given a chance politicians 'fry' opponents during election campaigning. But here a former chief minister is seen making Jalebi at a market. The people of Haldwani got to witness it on Friday evening when Harish Rawat attempted in frying jalebis in Haat Bazaar. With Congress workers cheering on, Rawat was also seen wooing people by making 'Jalebi Wala' sound from the shop. He had gone out to campaign for Congress candidate Sumit Hridayesh.