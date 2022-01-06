.

Uttarakhand: Person gets up on stage brandishing knife at Congress event



In a major security lapse, an unknown man brandishing a knife jumped to the stage after the completion of a Congress programme organised in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district. The gathering, addressed by former Uttarakhand C.M. Harish Rawat, did not run into any mishaps as the person was disarmed and handed over to the police by Youth Congress workers. As per information, the man had a red scarf on his neck and was shouting 'Jai Shree Ram', and took out the knife, threatening to kill assembly speaker Prabhat Sahni as the latter switched off the mic.