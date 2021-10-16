.

US, India, Australia and Japan warships conduct joint maneuvers in Bay of Bengal



The US, Indian, Australian and Japanese warships are conducting joint manoeuvres as part of the Malabar Exercise in the Bay of Bengal off the Vizag coast. The U.S.S Carl Vinson(CVN-70), the largest aircraft carrier in the United States, is the main attraction. The US warship has the potential to hold 90 warplanes and helicopters onboard, however, only 72 have been brought to Visakhapatnam. Also, the third Nimitz-class supercarrier touted as a 'floating city' houses 5000 employees including 900 women personnel. The mega vessel has a gym, a hospital and many other facilities. The ten-floored supercarrier has set a record by supplying millions of gallons of fuel to other ships since last January. India's Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, US Naval Operations Chief Admiral Michael Gilday, Eastern Naval Commander Vice Admiral AB Singh and other high-ranking officials took part in the operations.